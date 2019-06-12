Owners of deceased dog speak in "Off Leash" court, Off Leash attorney makes case
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- News Channel 11 is reporting from the courtroom that the attorney for Off Leash K-9 Training is making the case that the owner of the establishment, Randi LaFerney, had no contact with the dog until after it was deceased.
EARLIER ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
News Channel 11 reports from the courtroom that the owners of the deceased dog are in court this morning.
EARLIER STORY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The owner of "Off Leash K-9 Training" and a trainer at the Johnson City facility are back in court this morning.
The suspects first appeared in court on May 14 of this year.
PREVIOUS STORY: Off Leash K9 facility owner, trainer make first court appearance for animal cruelty charges
Owner "Randi Laferney" and trainer "Andrew Hunigan" both face animal cruelty charges after a dog reportedly died while in boarding at the facility.
A necropsy report revealed the 8-month-old miniature bull terrier died from starvation.
A preliminary hearing is set for today to determine if there is probable cause in their cases. Check for updates both on air and online at wjhl.com.
More Stories
-
- Off Leash K-9 Training dog abuse case to go to Washington County grand jury
- Johnson County 2-year-old accidentally shot in head being moved to Georgia for more treatment
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Covered Bridge Celebration to shut down roads June 13-15
- Storm Team 11: Mild Weather Continues, Few Showers Today
- JC man arrested after threatening girlfriend with sword, barricades home with fridge
- Owners of deceased dog speak in "Off Leash" court, Off Leash attorney makes case
- Report reveals violence against officers has increased in Tennessee
- World's largest collection of remaining Titanic life jackets coming to Pigeon Forge
- Former FBI Agent hosts trauma training to combat adverse childhood experiences
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Tenn. Governor's office: no funding or possible opening date set for Washington Co. TCAT extension New
A spokesperson for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's office said no plans have been made yet for a TCAT Elizabethton extension campus in Washington County, including a possible opening date.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holston Army Ammunition Plant conducts small explosives test Wednesday
Holston Army Ammunitions Plant posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that BAE Systems has been conducting a planned test of small explosives.Read More »
-
Special meeting planned for Greene County Second Amendment Sanctuary vote
The Greene County Commission will hold a special meeting to discuss and approve a resolution designating the county a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bays Mountain Day Camp accepting applications for campers
Registration is open for a day camp that allows children of various ages to learn about and experience nature.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Covered Bridge Celebration to shut down roads June 13-15
The annual Covered Bridge Celebration begins on Thursday, June 13. The festivities will be in downtown Elizabethton and will cause traffic changes in the area surrounding it.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.