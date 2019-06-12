Owners of deceased dog speak in "Off Leash" court, Off Leash attorney makes case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Off Leash K-9 Training owner Randi Laferney.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- News Channel 11 is reporting from the courtroom that the attorney for Off Leash K-9 Training is making the case that the owner of the establishment, Randi LaFerney, had no contact with the dog until after it was deceased.

OFF LEASH CASE: The attorney for Off Leash K9 Training owner Randi LaFerney is making the case that she had no contact with the dog until after it was deceased. — Jackie DeFusco WJHL (@JackieWjhl) June 12, 2019

News Channel 11 reports from the courtroom that the owners of the deceased dog are in court this morning.

We’re hearing from the owners of Dallas, the dog that died in the care of Off Leash K9 Training, for the first time in a preliminary hearing. — Jackie DeFusco WJHL (@JackieWjhl) June 12, 2019

Dog owner Brian Arnold told the court that Randi LaFerney, the owner of Off Leash K9 Training, tried to bring their dog to a crematory facility without their permission. — Jackie DeFusco WJHL (@JackieWjhl) June 12, 2019

The owner of "Off Leash K-9 Training" and a trainer at the Johnson City facility are back in court this morning.

The suspects first appeared in court on May 14 of this year.

Owner "Randi Laferney" and trainer "Andrew Hunigan" both face animal cruelty charges after a dog reportedly died while in boarding at the facility.

A necropsy report revealed the 8-month-old miniature bull terrier died from starvation.

A preliminary hearing is set for today to determine if there is probable cause in their cases. Check for updates both on air and online at wjhl.com.