Groundbreaking ceremony held for Legacy Plaza at King Commons

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The next step in the progression of King Commons took place today.

Ground was broken for the first phase of the sesquicentennial legacy project, the Legacy Plaza, which includes a history circle and "tri-star" area. The history circle design will include four rings featuring 31 engraved bricks that list key dates and information about Johnson City's history.

"It is going to be a history circle that is going to tell the history of Johnson City for our young people to see, for us to always keep in touch with what got us to where we are today. So it is a real celebration of our 150th birthday," Mayor Jenny Brock said.

Legacy Plaza will take around 6 months for construction, hopefully being ready by Dec. 1, 2019, which is the official birthday of Johnson City. Groundbreaking for Phase 2, a natural adventure area playground across the street, will take place in the spring.

Brock added, "This has turned in to a very special place, and with the addition of Legacy Plaza, it will be a destination for families to come down and really learn about Johnson City and reconnect with our history."