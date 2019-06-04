Greeneville Police investigating theft cases involving 'sale apps'
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Greeneville Police Department is looking into a string of theft cases involving the app "Letgo".
Greeneville Police report there have been an increase of theft cases in the past few months after a person has posted a motorcycle or four wheeler for sale on the "Letgo" app.
According to police, the buyer asks the seller to meet them after dark at a closed business.
The buyer finds a way to get on the bike or four wheeler and takes off on it and never returns.
The buyer then blocks the seller on the app so that they cannot get in touch with the person who drove off.
Police are urging people who use these apps to meet potential buyers in a safe, busy place during daylight hours.
Greeneville Police is asking for anyone with information on the person who is stealing motorcycles and four wheelers to call the tip line at 423-783-2868.
-
-
-
-
-
-
