Greene County roads remain under repair
GREENEVILLE, Tn (WJHL) - The Greene County Highway Department estimates road repairs could take up to six to eight months and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
"Nothing within the last 20 years," said Gary Rector, Greene County Highway Department Coordinator, "we've not had that much happening like this."
The department has been working for the last three to four weeks on road repairs following the area's record-breaking rainfall.
"It's hard to give an exact number, an estimate we give is in the $300,000-350,000 range," said Rector on how much he thinks money will be needed to repair the roads.
That is only based on what they've seen so far.
"We're having a lot that's what I call 'pumping,' coming up mush in the middle of the road, people getting stuck in them," he said.
Pot holes and slides have also been a challenge for area road crews.
"You don't know how stable the road is up to the slides," said Rector, "so you have to be careful going into them because of the heavy machinery you are using."
The cold weather expected later this week is not expected to stop the Greene County Highway Department.
"When the weather will permit us," said Rector, "we're working."
The Greene County Highway Department reminds drivers to stay off blocked roads and to also give crews plenty of space to operate.
