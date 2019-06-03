Greene County deputies investigating after man found shot in head

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Authorities say that a man is in critical condition after a reported shooting incident Sunday night in Greene County.

A 911 call was made, saying that a man was bleeding from a gunshot wound at a home on East Stagecoach Road in southeast Greene County.

Authorities found the man, 46-year-old Martin Guthry of Morristown, in a vehicle in the driveway at the address.

Authorities said Guthry was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Guthry was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center and was last listed in critical condition.

No other information has yet been released as authorities say that this is a developing story and is currently still under investigation.

