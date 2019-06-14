Local

Greene County Commission postpones Second Amendment Sanctuary vote

Vote will now happen at July meeting

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Greene County Commission is postponing a vote to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

A special meeting to address the resolution was scheduled for June 24.

PREVIOUS STORY: Special meeting planned for Greene County Second Amendment Sanctuary vote

According to a release from the county mayor's office, the vote will happen at the commission's regularly scheduled meeting on July 15.

Those who signed up to speak will be put on the agenda for that meeting.

In May, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told News Channel 11 he supported the effort. "I think it's a way of necessarily reinforcing, if you will, that the population here supports gun ownership, gun rights and the second amendment," he said.

The movement comes after state lawmakers tabled a bill that would’ve allowed police to confiscate guns from individuals that law enforcement or family members flagged as dangerous.

PREVIOUS STORY: Greene County may declare itself a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’

Greene County leaders aren’t the only ones considering the designation.

On June 6, Carter County Commissioner Mike Hill introduced a similar resolution during a Health, Education and Welfare Committee meeting. It passed unanimously.

READ MORE: Carter County seeks to become ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’

Other Tennessee counties have already approved designations as Second Amendment sanctuaries. In East Tennessee, those include Polk and Blount Counties.

 

