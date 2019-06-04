Greene Co. Sheriff: Nothing can be done about obscene message on private property

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Viewer submitted photo

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL)- After a News Channel 11 viewer reached out regarding a profane message on private property in Chuckey, we reached out to officials to find out more.

The obscene message is posted on a water tank located on private property in the Chuckey community.

When News Channel 11's Blake Lipton reached out to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Holt said that because this obscenity is technically on private property, it falls under freedom of speech. Holt added that nothing can be done about it except suggesting it be removed.

Blake is continuing to follow this story from Greene County and will bring you the latest developments starting on News Channel 11 at 5 o'clock.