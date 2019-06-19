16 cent property tax increase in Greeneville to go towards Greene County Schools dept
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Greene County commissioners voted to raise the tax rate for property inside the Town of Greeneville.
Commissioners approved the tax increase in a 12-9 vote on Monday.
The tax rate was raised 16 cents, making it equal to the rate on property outside the town, according to Commissioner Robin Quillen.
The property tax hike was included in the budget the commission passed Monday evening.
For decades there has been a difference between county and town property taxes, but now that will change.
Commissioner Bill Dabbs voted against the tax hike,
"I was apposed to the tax increase in any form. I feel like there were other ways it could be done. Once tax increases happen, have you ever known a tax to go down? Ever known them to stay the same? No. They're always increasing. They never decrease. Sixteen cent tax increase I think that it would generate between a million to a million six hundred thousand."
Before the tax increase, if you lived outside the city limits you were excluded from paying County School Capitol Dept Services.
Greeneville Town Administrator, Todd Smith, says that the money from the tax increase will now go towards county schools.
"So essentially the City of Greenville residents is going to start paying for county school dept. It's designated per Tennessee code to go back to the school system. That could go towards debt. It could go towards capital projects," said Smith.
He said that the Town's Board of Alderman weren't in favor of this equalization of tax rate, but now hope that some of the money can go back to the city school system.
"There's going to be a split disbursement back to our city school system of what looks like about 2.8 million dollars. There needs to be a disbursement of the money going back to our city school system because of the outstanding school indebtedness," said Smith.
Smith adds that there still needs to be negotiations between the county and town to decide how that money will be distributed.
The Greene County Commission joins other county leaders trying to move forward with property tax increases this year.
Most recently, the Sullivan County Commission approved a seven-cent property tax increase during the first reading of budget proposals. The proposed budget now moves to public comment June 25th, ahead of a second meeting by commissioners.
In Elizabethton, a proposed budget includes a six-cent increase. The city council will meet June 27th for a second and final reading of the budget before its official.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Storm Team 11: Scattered Showers Today
- Dairy Queen to give out free ice cream cones Friday
- JC woman arrested, accused of depositing counterfeit $6,000 check
- Little leagues set to make large impact on southwest Virginia
- Community opposes Governor Northam's call for gun control at a gun violence roundtable in Abingdon
- Firefighters investigating structure fire in Fall Branch
- UPDATE: Flood waters recede in Hampton
- Public forum highlights criticism, questions about Ballad Health COPA agreement
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms continue tonight and tomorrow
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office holds 'Bully Boot Camp' in honor of Sgt. Steve Hinkle
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is holding a special boot camp for kids in honor of fallen officer Steve Hinkle.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BMS Race Week Parties return for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in August
BMS' Race Week Parties are back! Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol are partnering with Food City to launch the Race Week Parties.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JC woman arrested, accused of depositing counterfeit $6,000 check
A Johnson City woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an investigation into a check fraud that started in January.Read More »
-
July 1st set as filing deadline for Virginia individual income taxes
The Virginia Department of Taxation is reminding Virginia residents who have not filed their Virginia individual income taxes that the deadline is quickly approaching.Read More »
-
UT body farm founder Bill Bass speaks at event in Kingsport
A world-renowned scientist who's helped crack cold cases and solve murder mysteries came to the Tri-Cities Tuesday night.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Firefighters investigating structure fire in Fall Branch
Firefighters say there were no occupants found after a structure fire in Fall Branch.Read More »