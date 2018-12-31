GPD: Woman faces charges after firing gun at wife; Children reportedly also in the home Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Greeneville woman now faces charges after police say shots were fired inside a home that include two juveniles.

According to police documents from the Greeneville Police Department, Melissa Willett is being charged with three counts of aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Deputies responded to the call of a domestic around 2 a.m. Monday morning, where police say the victim mentioned the Willett shot at her. The victim reportedly left the home with a gun and two children before going to a neighbor’s home.

When officers arrived, they believe Willett was carrying a shotgun when they first made contact. According to the report, Willett had a metal pole tied around her neck.

After noncompliance from Willett, police say they had to taze the suspect.

The report states that Willett told officers she had been drinking and took two Xanax pills.

According to the report, Willett fired five shots during the struggle with the victim, including one thought to be aimed at herself.

A mugshot has not been made available to News Channel 11 at this time. Willett is currently recovering at Laughlin Memorial Hospital.