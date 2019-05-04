Gov. Lee to serve as guest speaker at Lincoln Day Dinner in Carter Co.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MILLIGAN COLLEGE (WJHL) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will serve as the guest speaker for this year's Lincoln Day Dinner.

Gov. Lee will speak to guests Thursday, May 16, at Milligan College for the annual event, sponsored by the Carter County Republican Party.

Doors are open at 6 p.m. for general seating.

You can learn more about the event by visiting the Carter County Republican Women Facebook page.