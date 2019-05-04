Local

Gov. Lee to serve as guest speaker at Lincoln Day Dinner in Carter Co.

Posted: May 04, 2019

Updated: May 04, 2019 02:02 PM EDT

MILLIGAN COLLEGE (WJHL) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will serve as the guest speaker for this year's Lincoln Day Dinner. 

Gov. Lee will speak to guests Thursday, May 16, at Milligan College for the annual event, sponsored by the Carter County Republican Party. 

Doors are open at 6 p.m. for general seating. 

You can learn more about the event by visiting the Carter County Republican Women Facebook page. 

