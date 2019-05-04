GALLERY: Recognizing firefighters from the region

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL FIREFIGHTERS DAY! Nick and Carley Verbal with the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department Photo Courtesy Hampton VFD Brad Henley NVFD and JCFD Photo Courtesy Sarah Brown Ferrier Photo Courtesy Brenda Miller Jennings (Her son, Matthew Montgomery, is pictured far right with other emergency personnel) Paul Henley, NVFD and Brad Henley NVFD and JCFD

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) - News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities would like to extend a special thank you to all the firefighters across the region that help protect us for International Firefighters Day!

Want to celebrate the special firefighter in your life? Be sure to send us your photos either here or at pix@wjhl.com and you could be included in a gallery online, and could even end up on air!

Take a look at the gallery we've compiled so far. We will continue to update throughout the day.