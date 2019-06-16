GALLERY: Father's Day weekend across the region 32 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. View Gallery Photo Courtesy Melissa Hembree [ + - ] Video Gallery Father's Day weekend across the Tri-Cities Photo Courtesy Melissa Hembree Photo Courtesy Brenda Mathes Photo Courtesy Sissy Rachel Photo Courtesy Sarah Steele Photo Courtesy Charles Filler Photo Courtesy Kellie Russell Photo Courtesy Bri Lyons Photo Courtesy: Sierra Buckles Photo Courtesy: Madison Varney Photo Courtesy: Rhonda Dunford Photo Courtesy: Emily Campbell Photo Courtesy: Jewelea Park Photo Courtesy Qunndlyn Railey Photo Courtesy Beth Tressler Photo Courtesy Amanda Silvers Photo Courtesy Ashley Quillin Photo Courtesy Teresa Freeman Photo Courtesy Amanda McKinney Photo Courtesy Lisa Minervini Photo Courtesy Lindsey Feathers Photo Courtesy Holly Boling Photo Courtesy Kathleen Phillips Photo Courtesy Miranda Case Photo Courtesy Tiffany Kay Slone Photo Courtesy Shirley Woodward Photo Courtesy Lea Jackson Photo Courtesy Lakeisha Schuettler Photo Courtesy Heather Helvey Combs Photo Courtesy Candy Eslinger Photo Courtesy Brittney Barnett Photo Courtesy Amanda Smith Photo Courtesy Alyssa Looney

(WJHL) - It's a weekend to celebrate fathers across the region.

Father's Day is Sunday, June 16, and viewers across the region have submitted photos recognizing the special people in their lives.

Have a photo you'd like to share? Email pix@wjhl.com

This gallery will be updated regularly until Monday.