Local

GALLERY: Father's Day weekend across the region

By:

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 05:32 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 07:02 PM EDT

GALLERY: Father's Day weekend across the region

(WJHL) - It's a weekend to celebrate fathers across the region. 

Father's Day is Sunday, June 16, and viewers across the region have submitted photos recognizing the special people in their lives. 

Have a photo you'd like to share? Email pix@wjhl.com 

This gallery will be updated regularly until Monday. 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos