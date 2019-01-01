Gallatin deputies searching for missing Tennessee teen

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WJHL) - Deputies with the Gallatin Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen with a mental illness.

According to a release issued by the department, 16-year-old Dylan Ray Regenold was last seen in the Gallatin at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Regenold is 6'2'', reportedly weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, (615) 452-1313 ext. 3205 or email jhelson@gallatinpd.org.