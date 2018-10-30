Future of proposed Jonesborough K-8 school uncertain after joint meeting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) - For the first time since the August election - leaders from the Washington County, Tennessee School System and county commission met to discuss a lingering issue - what to do about aging schools in Jonesborough.

After years of discussion and a tax increase to fund improvements - there's still no final approved plan for a proposed new K-8 school.

News Channel 11's Justin Soto found out - there's agreement something needs to be done - but how to do it remains a topic for debate.

The Washington County Board of Education approved in-budget scheme six earlier this month.

It's a plan that would double the size of the existing Jonesborough Middle School and leave Jonesborough Elementary School untouched.

But even the chairman of the school board said Monday night - he's not sure what's next.

"We're basically lost on what we need to do," Washington County School Board Chairman Keith Ervin said.

He was left with more questions than answers after a joint meeting with the county commission Monday night.

"The board has asked for how much money is available for Jonesborough project and previous commission said it was $20,750,000. This county mayor and commission says they don't think it's available," Ervin said.

Ervin called Monday night's meeting to get clarity on the proposed budget, but that didn't happen.

"They don't know how much it is. They don't know how much is alotted," he said.

Scheme six includes a 2 story addition to the existing Jonesborough Middle School with a new media center, classrooms and administrative office area.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said what the school board requested two years ago is different than what's being discussed now.

"Not sure that there was ever $20 million identified or promised for any project. There was money that was contemplated for a magnet school which is a totally different concept," Grandy said.

He went on to say,"I think it just means that we work together as 2 bodies to come up with the best solution for Jonesborough."

Ervin said he wanted the school community to know they're working hard to find a solution.

"This board is one of the best boards that I've worked with in the 12 years I've been on the school board. We all care about Washington County kids and Washington County taxpayers," Ervin said.

Ervin said scheme six will now to go the Health, Education and Welfare Committee of the county commission for review.

Mayor Grandy said Monday night he thinks the county commission is fully supportive of doing the project aslong as it's the right project.

That meeting is set for Thursday.