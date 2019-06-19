Fun Fest to return to Kingsport July 12-20
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The annual Fun Fest will begin July 12, and the 9-day event will feature old favorite attractions, as well as new additions.
Some of the returning events include block parties and the Sunset Concert Series.
Like last year, Fun Fest will kick off with the parade sponsored by Food City, with activities beginning immediately after.
Following the parade, the "Broad Street Boogie" concert featuring the band "Gump Fiction" and popular food trucks will take place.
New this year, the car show will be moved to a new location at ETSU at Kingsport - Allandale. That event will be on Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
On the first Saturday, July 13, a motorcycle show, the "Chalk Walk," "Crazy 8s 8K Road Race" and Mattern & Craig's Bridge Building Contest for local middle and high school students will take place.
To see a full schedule of events happening at Fun Fest, click here.
In a release from Fun Fest, the 2019 Fun Fest Chairman Colette George says, "We are excited to mark another awesome year of Fun Fest! We take pride in how far the festival has come and we hope everyone will continue to enjoy the fun."
The release also says that only clear bags will be allowed in the stadium as a security measure. This includes plastic storage bags and totes. Small clutches the size of a hand, no larger than 4" x 6" are allowed inside.
