Free fishing this weekend in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) - The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) will allow people to fish without a license this weekend.
Anyone will be allowed to fish Virginia waters from Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 without having to purchase a license.
All fishing regulations will still apply.
DGIF personnel will be at several events across the state during Free Fishing Days giving demonstrations and loaning fishing gear to those who need it.
Tennessee will allow fishing without a license on Saturday, June 8.
SEE ALSO: Tennessee Free Fishing Day is June 8
