NEW YORK (WJHL) - A new poll by Fox News gives Republican U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn a 9-point lead over her Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen.

According to the poll released Wednesday, 50% of likely voters said they would vote for Blackburn, compared to 41% who picked Bredesen.

Among registered voters, 48% percent chose Blackburn and 40% picked Bredesen.

This is just the latest poll with Blackburn ahead. Earlier this week, an NBC/Marist poll showed Blackburn leading Bredesen 51% to 46% among likely voters. Another poll by Vox Populi gave Blackburn a 6-point lead over her opponent. A Cygnal poll also showed Blackburn 6-points ahead.

In Tennessee's governor's race, the Fox News poll shows Republican Bill Lee with a 17-point lead over Democrat Karl Dean.

The poll was conducted via telephone between October 27-30.