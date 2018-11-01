Fox News poll shows Blackburn with 9-point lead over Bredesen
Lee 17-points over Dean for governor
NEW YORK (WJHL) - A new poll by Fox News gives Republican U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn a 9-point lead over her Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen.
According to the poll released Wednesday, 50% of likely voters said they would vote for Blackburn, compared to 41% who picked Bredesen.
Among registered voters, 48% percent chose Blackburn and 40% picked Bredesen.
This is just the latest poll with Blackburn ahead. Earlier this week, an NBC/Marist poll showed Blackburn leading Bredesen 51% to 46% among likely voters. Another poll by Vox Populi gave Blackburn a 6-point lead over her opponent. A Cygnal poll also showed Blackburn 6-points ahead.
In Tennessee's governor's race, the Fox News poll shows Republican Bill Lee with a 17-point lead over Democrat Karl Dean.
The poll was conducted via telephone between October 27-30.
