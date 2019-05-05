Former U.S. Army Range Operations Manager pleads guilty to conspiracy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - A former U.S. Army civilian employee from Greeneville recently pleaded guilty to conspiring to accept bribes and disclose sensitive U.S. Army procurement information while serving as a range operations manager at Hawaii’s Schofield Barracks.

Franklin Raby, 67, of Greeneville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer of the Eastern District of Tennessee to a one-count information charging him with conspiracy to commit bribery and disclose sensitive U.S. Army procurement information.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 5, 2019.

According to admissions as part of his plea agreement, from March 2015 through May 2018, Raby, while employed as a public official for the U.S. Army, accepted tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of bribes—including an antique automobile—from an employee of a federal contractor that sought and received business from the United States Army. In return, Raby provided the contractor with sensitive, internal U.S. Department of Defense procurement information, and otherwise used his position to benefit the contractor in securing U.S. Army contracts.

Army-CID, DCIS and the FBI investigated this case. Trial Attorney Laura Connelly and Assistant Chief Justin Weitz of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Wallenstein of the District of Hawaii are prosecuting the case. The Fraud Section appreciates the substantial assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.