Former ETSU women's basketball coach Karen Kemp dies at 55

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Former East Tennessee State University women's basketball coach Karen Kemp had died, according to ETSU Associate Athletic Director Mike White.

Kemp died from cancer.

She spent 19 seasons and won 272 games as coach of the Lady Bucs. In 2009-10, under Kemp's watch, the Lady Bucs made their third straight trip to the NCAA tournament, marking the fourth consecutive season ETSU appeared in postseason play.

She was the Atlantic Sun conference coach of the year in 2008.

Kemp was 55-years-old.