Former Camp Bethel director sentenced to 12 months in prison for sex crimes with child

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 04:08 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:10 PM EDT

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - The former youth pastor and director of Camp Bethel in Wise County has been sentenced after pleading guilty to seven counts of sex crimes with a minor.

According to court records, Jeffrey David Rolen, 66, was sentenced to one year in prison.

Rolen pleaded guilty to charges in November 2018.

The charges, with a child under the age of 18, occurred between 1986-88.  

