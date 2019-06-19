Former Camp Bethel director sentenced to 12 months in prison for sex crimes with child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Contributed) Jeffrey Rolen

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - The former youth pastor and director of Camp Bethel in Wise County has been sentenced after pleading guilty to seven counts of sex crimes with a minor.

According to court records, Jeffrey David Rolen, 66, was sentenced to one year in prison.

Rolen pleaded guilty to charges in November 2018.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Camp Bethel director pleads guilty to sex crimes with a child

The charges, with a child under the age of 18, occurred between 1986-88.