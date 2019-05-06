Local

Former Bristol Compressors site transforming into multi-tenant facility

Updated: May 06, 2019 03:28 PM EDT

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Months after CHASAN, LLC announced they purchased the former Bristol Compressors facility, the company now says it's making progress on the site's transformation.

According to a CHASAN, LLC newsletter, the former Bristol Compressors site is now in the process of being converted into a multi-tenant facility. 

The property will be named the "Virginia CHASAN Industrial Complex."

The facility, located on Industrial Park Road, has approximately 600,000 square feet of warehouse space and 27,000 square feet of office space. 

CHASAN, LLC is an investment and real estate company based out of Greeneville, TN.

Bristol Compressors announced its closure in July 2018, putting more than 400 workers out of a job.

 

