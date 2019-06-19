UPDATE: Flood waters recede in Hampton Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Jimmy Vines) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Jimmy Vines) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Jimmy Vines) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Jimmy Vines) [ + - ]

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - 9:25 p.m.

Emergency officials say flood waters are receding in Hampton. Swimming Pool Road has reopened to traffic, according to Hampton fire captain Jimmy Vines.

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - Emergency officials are keeping an eye on flooding Tuesday evening in the Hampton community.

Hampton fire captain Jimmy Vines says Laurel Fork Creek is flooding some locations in the Swimming Pool Road area.

A section of the road will be closed due to the flooding.

Vines says the flood waters have not reached any homes yet.