UPDATE: Flood waters recede in Hampton

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 07:29 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 09:28 PM EDT

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - 9:25 p.m.

Emergency officials say flood waters are receding in Hampton. Swimming Pool Road has reopened to traffic, according to Hampton fire captain Jimmy Vines. 

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - Emergency officials are keeping an eye on flooding Tuesday evening in the Hampton community. 

Hampton fire captain Jimmy Vines says Laurel Fork Creek is flooding some locations in the Swimming Pool Road area. 

A section of the road will be closed due to the flooding.

Vines says the flood waters have not reached any homes yet.

 

 

