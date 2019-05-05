FISHING FOR A CAUSE: Nearly $3K raised for 'Logan Andrews Scholarship'
34 boats part of inaugural fishing tournament
WATAUGA LAKE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Before the rain hit yesterday, anglers were out in full force on Watauga Lake for a great cause.
34 boats left from Fish Springs Marina to the inaugural Logan Andrews Fishing Tournament.
The fishing tournament was a fundraiser to raise money for a scholarship in Andrews' names. Logan passed away at the age of 26 in October 2018 from a heart condition.
Andrews was a multi-sport athlete and 2010 graduate of Hampton High School, so organizers are using funds from the tournament to establish a scholarship. The scholarship will be presented to an HHS student.
"We decided we wanted something good to come from the pain that we felt, so we decided that we were going to give away a scholarship every year to a Hampton High School senior football player, in his name," said Tim Andrews, Logan's father.
At this time, nearly $3,000 has been raised for the scholarship and organizers hope to present the first scholarship on May 16.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
