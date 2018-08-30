Limestone teen, 15, qualifies for Jr. National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas

LIMESTONE, TN (WJHL) - A David Crockett High School Student from Limestone, TN is making his way to Las Vegas this December, after qualifying for the Junior National Finals Rodeo(JRNFR).

Dustin Douglas, 15, has been riding bulls for five years. Before riding bulls, he began riding horses and barrel racing.

He went to horse riding camp at WF Stables in Jonesborough at the age of seven. Now, Douglas works at WF Stables training horses and teaching new riders.

"Ten years down the line, I want to be a NFR world champion," Dustin Douglas said.

April Douglas, his mother, told us that his work ethic is impressive. She said, "We don't have to ask him to do anything, he just does it."

His mentality while riding bulls is to block everything out and focus on the raging bull.

"You cant calm them down," he said. "They have their own mind so they are going to do whatever they want. Just make sure when you get off to get out and run because they can come back and get you."

Dustin made an appearance at six competitions in order to qualify for the JRNFR. He only had to compete in four, but he went to all six to secure his qualification. Those competitions were held in North Carolina and Mississippi.

On Monday, September 3rd Dustin and his family will be hosting a car wash fundraiser at the Tractor Supply Company in Jonesborough and are inviting the public. All proceeds will go towards him and his travel expenses.