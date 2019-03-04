FBI Richmond asking for information on 'Scream Bandit'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (RICHMOND FBI OFFICE)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) - Investigators assigned to the FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force seek information regarding an unknown male subject, nicknamed the “Scream Bandit”, who is responsible for several armed commercial robberies in multiple jurisdictions.

FBI Richmond is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the subject(s) responsible for a series of robberies that occurred in Henrico County, the City of Richmond, and North Chesterfield County, Virginia, in January and February of 2019.

Investigators believe the same subject is responsible for these robberies:

* BP Gas Station located on East Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County, Virginia, on January 19, 2019;

* Raceway Gas Station located on Midlothian Turnpike in the City of Richmond, Virginia, on January 24, 2019;

* Speedway Gas Station located on Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield County, Virginia, on February 12, 2019.

In each of these robberies, the subject entered the business armed with a semi-automatic handgun, handed the victim clerk a bag, and demanded money. Upon departing the Speedway Gas Station after his robbery attempt, the subject fired a shot at the victim clerk. The clerk was not injured.