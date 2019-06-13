Fatal crash on I-81 in Abingdon leaves one dead

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) -- Virginia State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash in Washington County at 4:53 a.m.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer and a car collided on I-81 northbound at Exit 17.

The release says there has been one confirmed fatality.

VSP says this is still under investigation.