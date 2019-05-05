Family of DUI crash victim accepts diploma in his honor at ETSU

" We needed to be here for Ray. I sit at work thinking of well, you know, he's going to finish school, he's going to have kids, he's going to get married and have kids, and all of that is out the window. To me it's not fair to him. It takes time to heal, but he left such a great impression on all of us . Ray did this. He did all of it ," said Graves grasping Rays diploma.

"Some people say, 'Oh how can you still have a smile on your face, its just been two months.' We're blesses you know," Graves said.

All four of Rays siblings were in attendance for the graduation along with his parents and other family members.

"That was hard 'cause ray should be here. Ray went through so much and achieved so much in such a little time. I was really excited to hear everybody cheering for him because he deserves it," said his older sister Hope Cox.

Hope said that Ray was the baby of the family and made his way through college by working three jobs while attending classes.

Ray's family was happy for the new class of graduates, but had a message they hope to share with everyone.