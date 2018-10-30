Expert say's anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise, but are under reported

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - According to Daryl Carter, a professor at East Tennessee State University, there has been an increase in anti-Semitic behavior over the past 15-20 years.

The latest example of that behavior is the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

"A community has been devastated so my impression is that we have a serious problem," Carter said. He goes on to explain that many incidents of anti-Semitism go unreported, "So if somebody uses a slur or somebody vandalizes something some people might be too afraid to report that or they just want to move on so the numbers only tell one part of the story."

The most recent numbers from the Tennessee bureau of investigation show that in 2017 hate crimes targeting religious beliefs made up just 10 percent of reported incidents

However, another report from the anti-defamation league found anti-Semitic incidents nationwide rose by nearly 60 percent in 2017

That's the largest single year increase on record that the organization attributes and it's due, in part, to the sharp rise in reports on college campuses.

"I think professors have a responsibility to create a safe space within their respective classrooms to encourage students to view differences of opinion to put those out there and to discuss them openly and honestly with compassion and respect for each student," Carter explained.

The ADL report says Kindergarten through 12 schools were the most common location that anti-Semitic incidents occurred in 2017.

Andy True with Kingsport City Schools says they are working to make sure people feel comfortable reporting discrimination if they ever experience it.

He said, "It really goes back to the concept of do we have an environment where positive relationships are being built overtime to where people whether they're adults or students feel comfortable having those conversations with us."