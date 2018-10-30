Expert say's anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise, but are under reported
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - According to Daryl Carter, a professor at East Tennessee State University, there has been an increase in anti-Semitic behavior over the past 15-20 years.
The latest example of that behavior is the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.
"A community has been devastated so my impression is that we have a serious problem," Carter said. He goes on to explain that many incidents of anti-Semitism go unreported, "So if somebody uses a slur or somebody vandalizes something some people might be too afraid to report that or they just want to move on so the numbers only tell one part of the story."
The most recent numbers from the Tennessee bureau of investigation show that in 2017 hate crimes targeting religious beliefs made up just 10 percent of reported incidents
However, another report from the anti-defamation league found anti-Semitic incidents nationwide rose by nearly 60 percent in 2017
That's the largest single year increase on record that the organization attributes and it's due, in part, to the sharp rise in reports on college campuses.
"I think professors have a responsibility to create a safe space within their respective classrooms to encourage students to view differences of opinion to put those out there and to discuss them openly and honestly with compassion and respect for each student," Carter explained.
The ADL report says Kindergarten through 12 schools were the most common location that anti-Semitic incidents occurred in 2017.
Andy True with Kingsport City Schools says they are working to make sure people feel comfortable reporting discrimination if they ever experience it.
He said, "It really goes back to the concept of do we have an environment where positive relationships are being built overtime to where people whether they're adults or students feel comfortable having those conversations with us."
Virginia High advances to the Region D volleyball finals by defeating John Battle
Lady Bearcats topple Lady Trojans in straight setsRead More »
Tusculum's Pratt named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week
Pratt, a senior from Cocoa, Florida, rushed for a career-high 151 yards and scored four touchdowns in Tusculum’s 41-28 victory over Carson-Newman.Read More »
Bristol Virginia Public Schools encourages parents to use their app to submit bullying reports
Bristol Virginia Public Schools are pushing parents and students to submit bullying incidents through the Bristol Virginia Public Schools mobile application, following Monday's fatal school shooting in North Carolina which officials say sparked from bullying.Read More »
Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
Statewide vigils, including one in Knoxville, are planned for Nov. 1 demonstrating opposition to the planned execution of Edmund Zagorski.Read More »
New poll shows Blackburn, Lee leading with likely voters for Nov. election
A new NBC News/Marist poll shows some positive results for the Republican candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Tennessee.Read More »
As season nears, men's hoops hosts Holding Court 6
The Bucs, who will play an exhibition game against Southern Wesleyan on Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Freedom HallRead More »