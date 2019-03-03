ETSU to face Chattanooga in SoCon quarterfinal on Saturday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - With regular season play coming to an end on Saturday, the ETSU men’s basketball team will now turn its attention to postseason play as the fourth-seeded Buccaneers will take on fifth-seeded Chattanooga in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament Saturday at 2:30 p.m. inside U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C.
The Bucs wrapped up the regular season with an 81-74 win over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon in front 5,520 fans inside Freedom Hall. With the win, ETSU improved to 23-8 overall and 13-5 in conference play.
ETSU, who has posted four straight 20-win seasons and totaled 99 wins over the last four years, will look to capture its second SoCon Championship in the last three years. Overall, the Bucs have won seven SoCon Tournament titles and have made 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament.
For the second straight year the Bucs will face in-state rival Chattanooga in the quarterfinals. Last season, ETSU defeated the Mocs 77-59 en route to reaching its third straight appearance in the title game.
The Mocs earned the No. 5 seed after finishing regular season play with an overall record of 12-19 and a 7-11 mark in SoCon play. Chattanooga has lost three straight and nine of its last 11.
ETSU swept the regular season series and has won a program-record seven straight against the Mocs in the 87-game history of the series. The Bucs defeated Chattanooga 96-70 back on Jan. 5 and claimed the series sweep with a 77-64 victory on Feb. 2 in Chattanooga. The Mocs lead the all-time series, 47-40.
Saturday will mark the 16th all-time meeting between the two programs in the SoCon Tournament, a high for either team against other SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is 8-7 in the previous 15 matchups against the Bucs.
The winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal game will take on the winner of Wofford/VMI-Western Carolina in Sunday’s semifinal at 4 p.m.
