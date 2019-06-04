ETSU to add new programs to College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- ETSU's College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences is proposing new degree programs and growth in their existing programs.
One of the proposed growths is a Doctor of Occupational Therapy program. The Board of Trustees approved a letter of notification regarding its establishment at their last meeting.
Another agenda item is to propose of a Master of Science in Prosthetics and Orthotics.
The programs have not been implemented at ETSU yet, and there are still approval steps that have to be taken.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of occupational therapists is projected to grow 24% from 2016 to 2026, making it one of the fastest growing jobs in the country.
The university hopes that these programs will fill the need for training in these fields for the region.
To learn more about the CCRHS programs, visit https://www.etsu.edu/crhs/.
Previous
Lee County man arrested on federal...
Next
Kingsport City Schools official...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Kingsport Army veteran recounts tense D-Day mission on Utah Beach
- $40,000 lottery ticket sold at Johnson City Kroger
- Tannery Knobs bike park now open
- Hemp or marijuana: Creating concern for local law enforcement, district attorney
- West Point cadet killed, 22 injured in training rollover
- Alabama lawmakers pass legislation to chemically castrate child molesters
- Childhood home of Pal's founder for sale in Kingsport
- Storm Team 11: Developing Showers and Storms
- Two injured, taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Hawkins Co.
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lee County man arrested on federal charges, authorities seize drugs New
A Lee County man was arrested on federal charges, and his arrest led to authorities seizing cash and illegal drugs.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kingsport City Schools official charged with DUI following Sunday wreck
A Kingsport City Schools official is charged with driving under the influence after a wreck in Kingsport Sunday evening.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
$40,000 lottery ticket sold at Johnson City Kroger
A $40,000 "Lotto America" ticket was sold at the Kroger on Sunset Drive in Johnson City, TN.Read More »
-
Hemp or marijuana: Creating concern for local law enforcement, district attorney
Hemp farming is a growing industry in the State of Tennessee that's raising concern for some local law enforcement and a district attorney.Read More »
-
Updated Tannery Knobs bike park now open
According to Johnson City officials, Tannery Knobs bike park opens at noon June 6.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two injured, taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Hawkins Co.
Two people were injured after a crash on State Highway 66 Wednesday night.Read More »