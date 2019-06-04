ETSU to add new programs to College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- ETSU's College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences is proposing new degree programs and growth in their existing programs.

One of the proposed growths is a Doctor of Occupational Therapy program. The Board of Trustees approved a letter of notification regarding its establishment at their last meeting.

Another agenda item is to propose of a Master of Science in Prosthetics and Orthotics.

The programs have not been implemented at ETSU yet, and there are still approval steps that have to be taken.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of occupational therapists is projected to grow 24% from 2016 to 2026, making it one of the fastest growing jobs in the country.

The university hopes that these programs will fill the need for training in these fields for the region.

To learn more about the CCRHS programs, visit https://www.etsu.edu/crhs/.