Erwin Outdoor Supply opens to the public Sunday

ERWIN, Ten.. (WJHL) - A new retailer in downtown Erwin will open to the public Sunday

Erwin Outdoor Supply will offer a variety of supplies, gear, services, and knowledge for outdoor lovers at every level, from beginners to experts. It will offer everything from to-go food for hikers and gear from top outdoor brands to rental bikes from Trek and a community gathering place relax and refuel.

Erwin Outdoor Supply owners, Tyler and Brandy Bevins and Mark Lafever, hope their store will showcase the importance of the outdoors and promote an active lifestyle. They also hope it will help people identify Erwin as a trail town on a larger scale. “We want to be a place for locals and visitors,” said co-owner Brandy Bevins, “it’s estimated more than 2 million people hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail each year...and thousands of those people hike right through our section of the trail. We want to capture those hikers and be a place for them to rest, recharge and buy necessary gear.” Bevins added they hope to leverage their proximity to the AT, Rocky Fork State Park, Nolichucky River, Cherokee National Forest, and other outdoor assets to help make their business more successful. Erwin Outdoor Supply plans to host classes on basic outdoor adventures to get more people participating in outdoor recreation.

It will officially open to the public and on a regular schedule beginning Sunday, March 3rd. Sunday hours are 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Erwin Outdoor Supply is located at 113 Union Street in downtown Erwin, TN.