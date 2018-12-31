Local

Erwin celebrating New Year's Eve with downtown celebration

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 10:41 AM EST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 10:42 AM EST

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) - Town of Erwin officials are inviting people to come out and celebrate the New Year in downtown. 

The inaugural Downtown Erwin New Years Celebration gets underway tonight at 7:30 p.m. 

Fireworks will be fired from the railroad overpass near Town Hall. 

Other activities will be going on, including food and downtown specials at local businesses. 

New Year's music will be provided on air by 103.9 FM on the radio. 

