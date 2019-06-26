Local

Endangered Child Alert: Missing Cookeville teen may be in Bluff City area

Posted: Jun 26, 2019

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 07:20 PM EDT

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Cookeville teenager who may in the Bluff City area. 

TBI is trying to locate 14-year-old Lukas Javier Perez.

Investigators say he was last seen in Cookeville on Monday night.

Perez has a medical condition and is believed to be without his medication, according to TBI. 

He is described as 5'9" tall, 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Nike short-sleeve shirt and black and white pinstripe sweatpants with no shoes.

If you see him, call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

 

 

