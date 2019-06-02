END OF WATCH: Embreeville VFD remembers the life of P.J. Shelton
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) - The community is continuing to mourn the loss of a local man that gave countless hours back to people who were in need.
P.J. Shelton's end of watch was June 1, after he passed away following a battle Glioblastoma - a form of brain cancer.
Embreeville VFD's Shelton passes away after battle with cancer
Shelton served as the Assistant Fire Chief at the Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department and also worked with the Washington County Rescue Service.
The fire department is hosting a celebration of life for Shelton at the station on June 15.
Details of the event are featured below:
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
