Elizabethton Twins inviting fans to tour new clubhouse

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- In just a few weeks, the public will have a chance to see the renovations at the new Elizabethton Twins clubhouse.

One of the conditions of the Minnesota Twins renewing the contract to keep an Appalachian League team in Elizabethton was to build a new clubhouse at Joe O'Brien Field.

The city spent $1.5 million on the renovations. The Minnesota Twins contributed $800,000.

Now the Twins will give the public an inside look at the new clubhouse.

The open house will be held Tuesday, June 18th from 10 a.m. until noon.

Later that night, the Elizabethton Twins will open their Appy League season against the Bluefield Blue Jays.