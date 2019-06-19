Local

Elizabethton PD: Man arrested for false bomb report

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 02:06 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 02:34 PM EDT

Elizabethton PD: Man arrested for false bomb report

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Elizabethton Police said a man has been arrested after a false bomb was reported Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Carter County 911 received a call about a bomb at 122 Armed Forces Drive.

Authorities announced Wednesday that they've arrested Alvin Jarod Bennett, Jr. for a false bomb report.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos