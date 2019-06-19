Elizabethton PD: Man arrested for false bomb report Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Elizabethton Police Department [ + - ] Source: Elizabethton Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ]

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Elizabethton Police said a man has been arrested after a false bomb was reported Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Carter County 911 received a call about a bomb at 122 Armed Forces Drive.

Authorities announced Wednesday that they've arrested Alvin Jarod Bennett, Jr. for a false bomb report.

No further information was immediately available.

