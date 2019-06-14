Elizabethton man charged with DUI after driving on sidewalk by Covered Bridge Celebration

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Carter County Sheriff's Office)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A man was arrested in Elizabethton after he was seen driving on the sidewalk in the downtown area Thursday.

According to a release from the Elizabethton Police Department, Jacky Lovelace was seen by police as he pulled his minivan onto the sidewalk at the intersection of East Elk Avenue and Riverside Drive.

At the time, police say people were walking on the sidewalk and setting up tents for the Covered Bridge Celebration.

The release says the van continued along the sidewalk towards the covered bridge and went around a square flower bed in the park.

Officers stopped Lovelace and performed multiple sobriety tests.

Lovelace said he had left a local restaurant and that he'd had two beers.

Police also discovered that Lovelace had three previous DUI charges.

He is charged with DUI 4th, driving on a revoked license and reckless endangerment.

He is scheduled to be in court July 5.