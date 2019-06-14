Driver injured after tractor trailer rolls over in Washington County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn (WJHL) -- A tractor trailer rolled over Thursday afternoon on Old Embreeville Rd in Washington County.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the tractor trailer northbound along the road when it tried negotiating a curve to the right.

The passenger side axles then went off the road down an embankment.

The embankment gave way and the vehicle rolled over.

The driver was injured and taken to a Johnson City hospital.