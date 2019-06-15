Dozens show up for burial of Vietnam veteran who didn't have family
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - There was a very special service held Friday at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.
Hamilton M. Edwards was a decorated Vietnam War veteran. But when he died on May 30th, there were no friends or family to make his final arrangements.
So, the public was made aware that there was an unaccompanied veteran that had passed and the people were encouraged to attend the full military burial. More than 100 people turned out for the ceremony.
"This part of the country is patriotic, they are great. All we have to do is to make it public that we have an unaccompanied veteran and the folks show up," American Legion Honor Guard Commander Gerald Cardwell said.
In March 1966, Edwards entered the Army and headed for Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Purple Heart. Trinity Memorial Centers is planned the burial ceremony and the American Legion, Rolling Thunder and the Vietnam Veterans of America participated.
Cardwell added, "It is a sad thing when a veteran passes, or anybody passes without any family of friends. So it is our intention to never let that happen to a fellow veteran."
