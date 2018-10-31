Downtown merchants, officials seek public input to join Main Street Program

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WJHL Photo By Curtis Carden)

Another key component for downtown revitalization in Elizabethton could soon be on the horizon.

A group with ties to downtown has been meeting and discussing the opportunity for Elizabethton to become an affiliate of the revitalization-centric Main Street Program.

Now, the committee is seeking input from the public about whether to join the program.

The group will hold a public presentation and gathering to get input on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m. and a special presentation will be held for downtown business owners on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 8 a.m.

Both presentations will be held at the Coffee Company in downtown Elizabethton.

City Planning and Development Director Jon Hartman says business and building owners, along with citizens, that are wanting to see downtown revitalization can attend.

Elizabethton could be one of five regional communities to receive Tennessee Main Street Community Status. The five Main Street Communities in the region include Bristol, Greeneville, Jonesborough, Kingsport and Morristown.

The National Main Street Program started in 1980 to address issues in older and historic downtown areas. The program has grown to help over 1,600 communities and neighborhoods, nationwide, by using a four-point approach for focusing on economic vitality, design, promotion and organization.

April Proffitt, who has owned All Star Sports and Country Crafts for 23 years, says the program can help with the continual revitalization.

“Anything that helps downtown to grow,” Proffitt told News Channel 11. “(If it brings) new stores to bring people downtown, I am all for it.”

In a statement issued to News Channel 11, Elizabethton Downtown Business Association President Cathy Shoun added she thinks the program can be a benefit.

“Our downtown is already great and there are so many things we are doing right,” she said. “Having the Main Street program will help provide better organization to make sure we keep doing the right things.”

Jeff Treadway, who serves on the group and is a City Councilman, added, “A reestablished Elizabethton Main Street Program will be the focal point for downtown preservation and economic development in Elizabethton.”

The committee has met with national and state main street program officials over the past two months.