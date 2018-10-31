Downtown merchants, officials seek public input to join Main Street Program
Another key component for downtown revitalization in Elizabethton could soon be on the horizon.
A group with ties to downtown has been meeting and discussing the opportunity for Elizabethton to become an affiliate of the revitalization-centric Main Street Program.
Now, the committee is seeking input from the public about whether to join the program.
The group will hold a public presentation and gathering to get input on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m. and a special presentation will be held for downtown business owners on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 8 a.m.
Both presentations will be held at the Coffee Company in downtown Elizabethton.
City Planning and Development Director Jon Hartman says business and building owners, along with citizens, that are wanting to see downtown revitalization can attend.
Elizabethton could be one of five regional communities to receive Tennessee Main Street Community Status. The five Main Street Communities in the region include Bristol, Greeneville, Jonesborough, Kingsport and Morristown.
The National Main Street Program started in 1980 to address issues in older and historic downtown areas. The program has grown to help over 1,600 communities and neighborhoods, nationwide, by using a four-point approach for focusing on economic vitality, design, promotion and organization.
April Proffitt, who has owned All Star Sports and Country Crafts for 23 years, says the program can help with the continual revitalization.
“Anything that helps downtown to grow,” Proffitt told News Channel 11. “(If it brings) new stores to bring people downtown, I am all for it.”
In a statement issued to News Channel 11, Elizabethton Downtown Business Association President Cathy Shoun added she thinks the program can be a benefit.
“Our downtown is already great and there are so many things we are doing right,” she said. “Having the Main Street program will help provide better organization to make sure we keep doing the right things.”
Jeff Treadway, who serves on the group and is a City Councilman, added, “A reestablished Elizabethton Main Street Program will be the focal point for downtown preservation and economic development in Elizabethton.”
The committee has met with national and state main street program officials over the past two months.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tennessee Department of Corrections checks sex offender homes on Halloween under Operation Blackout
- Google responds after blocking Tennessee GOP ads
- Fox News poll shows Blackburn with 9-point lead over Bredesen
- Bristol Resort and Casino developers share new safety details in response to community backlash
- Regional school districts placed on 'soft lockdown' after online threat
- An inside look at the proposed Bristol Resort and Casino
- (CONTINUOUS GALLERY) Frights and Delights: Sights from the Tri-Cities for Halloween
- Audit shows discrepancies in TVA helicopter fleet
- Tennessee average ACT score breaks record in 2018
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former ETSU women's basketball coach Karen Kemp dies at 55 New
Former East Tennessee State University women's basketball coach Karen Kemp had died, according to ETSU Associate Athletic Director Mike White.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sixth-ranked Tennessee too much for Tusculum in 87-49 exhibition win New
The Vols shot 54.9 percent (28-for-51) from the field, including 8-for-16 from three-point range, and forced the Pioneers into 25 turnovers which they converted into 28 points.Read More »
-
Week 11 TV-11 Player of the week is Grundy running back Gabe Fiser
Fiser, rushed for 282 yards and 4 touchdownsRead More »
-
Updated Tennessee Department of Corrections checks sex offender homes on Halloween under Operation Blackout
In an effort to keep registered sex offenders away from children on Halloween, the Tennessee Department of Corrections(TDOC) checked a minimum of seventy sex offender homes in the Tri- Cities area.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fox News poll shows Blackburn with 9-point lead over Bredesen
A new poll by Fox News gives Republican U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn a 9-point lead over her Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen.Read More »
-
Audit shows discrepancies in TVA helicopter fleet
A recent audit shows discrepancies in the operation of the Tennessee Valley Authority's helicopter fleet.Read More »