Donated outdoor wheelchair will give Scott County girl new freedom
SCOTT COUNTY (WJHL) - A new year will bring new opportunities for a four year-old Scott County girl whose confined to a wheelchair because of a rare medical condition.
Elaina Gilliam was born with caudal regression syndrome, a disorder that impaired the development of her spine and, consequently, the function of the lower half of her body.
Elaina's mother, Crystal, said in an interview Monday that this makes it hard for her spunky toddler to keep up with her two older siblings.
But she said that's about to change, thanks to a donation from a Virginia-based non-profit.
"With her wheel chair, it's hard to go through the grass and keep up with the other kids. She originally wanted a bicycle but this will be her bicycle," said Crystal.
That's why Mason's Toybox, an organization that donates gifts to children with life-altering medical conditions, gifted Elaina a brand new "Power Wheels Wild Thing," a wheelchair equipped for the outdoors.
"This means that Elaina will be more independent. Elaina will get to chase after her brother and sister without us having to help her," said Crystal.
Elaina's parents said they hope this toy will help their daughter feel normal after a year that's been anything but normal.
"It was very scary but I also had peace because I knew we were in great hands," said Crystal.
The family of five spent over a month this past summer living in Charlottesville at Alyssa's House, a partner of Mason's Toybox. They stayed there for free as Elaina underwent treatment at University of Virginia Medical Center after her only kidney failed.
"If we hadn't got to UVA when we did she would've passed away," said Crystal.
"I was waiting on the phone call to say just turn around she didn't make it," said Elaina's dad, Brian.
Now, the family is back home in Scott County. Elaina is awaiting a kidney transplant, full of life.
Her parents are full of gratitude.
"I'd like to thank everybody for their support and the love and all the prayers that they have given us and that they continue to give us through this journey with Elaina. It's not an easy journey and I don't feel like we could get through it without everybody's love and support," said Crystal.
