Local

Dine To Donate raising money for local animal shelter

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 07:29 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 07:39 AM EDT

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - You could help a local animal shelter build a brand new facility by dining out today.

Petworks animal services is holding a dine-to-donate fundraiser to build a new animal shelter in Kingsport.

The end goal is to raise $2 million.

If you make a purchase from a participating restaurant, they'll donate a percentage of the sale to the shelter.

Make sure you say you are "dining to donate" or that you are there to support the shelter.

Click here for a list of participating restaurants. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos