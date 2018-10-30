Dine To Donate raising money for local animal shelter

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - You could help a local animal shelter build a brand new facility by dining out today.

Petworks animal services is holding a dine-to-donate fundraiser to build a new animal shelter in Kingsport.

The end goal is to raise $2 million.

If you make a purchase from a participating restaurant, they'll donate a percentage of the sale to the shelter.

Make sure you say you are "dining to donate" or that you are there to support the shelter.

Click here for a list of participating restaurants.