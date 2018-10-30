Multi-vehicle crash impedes traffic on Gap Creek Road in Carter Co. Video

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is now on scene on for a two-vehicle crash that took place this evening on Gap Creek Road in Hampton.

The crash took place before 9 p.m.

Members of the Carter County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel are also on scene now. Traffic has been affected due to the crash.

