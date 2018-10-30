Local

Multi-vehicle crash impedes traffic on Gap Creek Road in Carter Co.

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 10:33 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 10:18 AM EDT

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is now on scene on for a two-vehicle crash that took place this evening on Gap Creek Road in Hampton. 

The crash took place before 9 p.m.

Members of the Carter County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel are also on scene now. Traffic has been affected due to the crash. 

News Channel 11 has reached out to THP for further information. 

