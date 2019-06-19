Delta Blues BBQ coming to downtown Bristol in late summer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A new barbeque restaurant will be opening on State Street in downtown Bristol.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, it was announced that the new Delta Blues BBQ will feature Memphis-style barbeque.

Patrons can also expect live entertainment and rustic decor.

Representatives also said "special artists" will be featured once a month.

No definitive opening date has yet been given, but the restaurant is slated to open in late summer.