Delta Blues BBQ coming to downtown Bristol in late summer
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A new barbeque restaurant will be opening on State Street in downtown Bristol.
PREVIOUS STORY: New Bristol business to be announced Wednesday morning
At a press conference Wednesday morning, it was announced that the new Delta Blues BBQ will feature Memphis-style barbeque.
Patrons can also expect live entertainment and rustic decor.
Representatives also said "special artists" will be featured once a month.
No definitive opening date has yet been given, but the restaurant is slated to open in late summer.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
