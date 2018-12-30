Decades-old EMS agency dissolves Monday but keeps legacy alive through donations

GLADE SPRING (WJHL) - An emergency medical service provider that's been serving a community in Southwest Virginia for over three decades will officially dissolve Monday.

Glade Spring Volunteer Life Saving Crew Public Relations Officer William Garrison said in an interview Sunday that their legacy will live on through donations, even though the crew is gone.

"We felt if we're going to go out, let's make things better as we go out," said Garrison.

Garrison said the crew stopped responding to emergency calls in October of 2017, when the Washington County, Virginia Board of Supervisors revoked their service area.

Eventually, Garrison said the Board of Supervisors cut their budget to free up resources to hire a contracted ambulance service.

"We're not happy of course with the decision from the Board of Supervisors but from a business stand point we understand it. Ultimately, what matters most is the care to the community and the best care to the community," said Garrison.

Chris Lloyd, CEO of Richardson Ambulance, the replacement service, said in a phone interview Sunday that they have staff with advanced life support training working 24/7, something Glade Spring Life Saving Crew was not able to provide.

Ricky Stumbo, assistant chief for Glade Spring Fire Department, said he considers the change an investment in the well-being of the community but that he'll miss the comradery he built with members of the crew over the years.

The community's and the crew's disappointment aside, Garrison said they decided it was best to donate their equipment to various EMS agencies and community organizations.

He said they donated their headquarters, a fully stocked ambulance and rescue truck to the Glade Spring Fire Department.

"It's been used many times already to answer calls of service that, without them donating it, would've been something we had to scramble to get access to," said Stumbo.

Garrison said they also donated brand new water rescue equipment to Washington County Life Saving Crew.

"Glade crew was about community and one we will always miss and it was a privilege to serve," said Garrison.