David Crockett, D-B students heading to world robotics competition Video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Students from two area high schools were busy Saturday building up some success in South Carolina.

David Crockett High School RadRod Robotics Team 5022 and the Dobyns-Bennett Cyber Tribe Robotics Team 4020 are both heading to the FIRST World Championships in Houston Texas.

The teams, along with another from South Carolina, formed an "alliance" and won the Myrtle Beach South Carolina Palmetto FIRST Regional Championships.

During a competition, schools form an alliance with two to three participating teams and compete for a championship.

Both David Crockett and D-B will represent East Tennessee in the upcoming world competition.