Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino

Plans were announced for the proposed Bristol resort and casino on the former mall property in September.

One month later, the project's backers, The United Company of Bristol -- meeting with Danville, Virginia city leaders, with the idea of also bringing a resort-style casino to the Southside Virginia city.

"I have faith it will pass on our end for sure," said James Buckner, Danville City Councilman.

Just like Bristol, Danville city leaders will consider adopting a resolution on Thursday in support of legislation in the upcoming general assembly that would enable and require a local referendum on the construction of a resort-style casino in Bristol, Danville, and other localities.

Buckner says the Danville casino would generate thousands of jobs in the area, decreasing Danville's unemployment rate.

Meanwhile in Bristol, Virginia residents still in favor and against the idea of casino-style gambling at 500 gate city highway, just feet from a sprawling residential neighborhood.

"I'll entail a lot of revenue. I'll have people coming to here from the interstate, stopping here to play here, Which will generate hotel activity, food activity all kinds of stuff," said Michael Scate, Bristol resident.

The Danville city council will vote to approve the resolution this Thruday, January 3rd.