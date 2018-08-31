Dads of Great Students(DOGS) get involved at Ridgeview Elementary to impact the lives of other child

GRAY,TN (WJHL) - Watch DOGS(Dads of Great Students) is a group of Dads from Ridgeview Elementary that are committed to spending one day out of the school year working with students.

Whether its reading a book to a child or helping a teacher with a task, these fathers are taking time out of their schedule to help out kids that are not their own.

Ridgeview's Principal, Kelley Harrell, reveals that roughly twenty to twenty-five percent of students either live with their grandparents or a single mother. The watch dogs program seeks to involve a male figure into a regular school day curriculum. There are about 100 dads that are currently a part of the program.

"So many of our students here don't have a father figure in their lives," Harrell said. "So we really wanted to start a program that allowed those dads to come in and really be that positive influence for all of our students."

The children are described as very excited when a dad visits their classroom for a day.

"You'll hear oh that's cool. Wow and you are just thinking what a great dad. You know to be able to come out here and time time out from work," said Quinlan Held, a student at Ridgeview.

The program is a rewarding experience and many fathers are returning for a second year.

"Coming into the classroom, their eyes get gigantic," said Scott Held, a father and member of Watch DOGS. "They blow up and they are so excited. They're so proud of their dad. Definitely one that keeps you coming back each year."

Though the Watch DOGS program only requires a dad to come in once per academic school year, many fathers come in much more often.

Ridgeview Elementary has only four male employees, but with the addition of the Watch DOGS, more children will get the chance to work with a male role model.