Woman accused of concealing mother's body gets probation
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) - A woman has pleaded guilty after police discovered her mother's body covered with more than 40 blankets and 60 air fresheners inside a home.
Jo-Whitney Outland pleaded guilty to misdemeanor improper disposal of a body.
The body of Outland's mother was found inside a home on Pine Street back in February.
Police said the body had possibly been inside the home since December.
According to Sgt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, Outland was sentenced to a year in jail, which was suspended to probation.
RELATED: Police found dead woman covered in 40+ blankets, 60+ air fresheners in Bristol
More Stories
-
- Body of man found in Holston River sent off for autopsy
- AG Mark Herring calls for state to legalize marijuana
- Gov. Lee to hold special session in Aug. to name Casada replacement
- GALLERY: Father's Day weekend across the region
- FROM SWEDEN TO BRISTOL: Couple gets married at Bristol Dragway
- Saturday night multi-vehicle crash in Carter Co. under investigation
- Reynolds Wrap will pay you $10,000 to travel the country and eat barbecue
- Plenty of Strong Family Bonds at Bristol
- Force, Kalitta On Top Going Into Sunday
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FROM SWEDEN TO BRISTOL: Couple gets married at Bristol Dragway New
It was a special day in Bristol on Saturday for Lars and Nina Andersen.Read More »
-
-
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated Saturday night multi-vehicle crash in Carter Co. under investigation
A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Siam Road in Carter County Saturday night.Read More »