Wise County man enters guilty plea on charges connected to July 4th, 2018 shooting

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - A Pound, Va. man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection to a shooting on July 4, 2018.

According to Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, Brian Patrick Williams, 37, entered a guilty plea Monday to felony abduction, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Slemp told News Channel 11 the victim asked the original attempted 1st-degree murder charge be amended. She said she didn’t believe Williams meant to shoot her.

According to Slemp, the incident started as a domestic dispute. Williams tried to keep the victim from leaving his residence. He had a firearm at the time.

Slemp said the victim was shot and injured when William’s gun discharged.

The victim recovered from her injuries.

Williams faces a maximum of 33 years in prison. At this time, he remains in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 8, 2019, in the Wise County Circuit Court.